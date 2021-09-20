ArtyA Purity Tourbillon watch is most striking horological genius this year

Swiss boutique watchmaker ArtyA is not a household name, but with the latest horological marvel it has pulled off, it is bound to be a collectors’ favorite this year.

The company has launched the ArtyA Purity Tourbillon, which is a wonderful integration of tourbillon in a skeleton dial. Tourbillon escapement paired with skeletonized movement is any which way the most intriguing complication, and the way it’s presented in this new watch from ArtyA we are simply spellbound.

The crystal clear appearance

Made completely from sapphire without any use of metal in the chassis or the lugs, the watch delivers an unobstructed view of the moment from both sides. Interestingly, the 46mm diameter ArtyA Purity Tourbillon may seem too large for an average wrist, but its all transparent look would definitely find peeking eyes from all takers.

The overall design of the case is very dramatic with narrow bezel and the watch is overly impressive on the inside with no dial to say. Everything is visible down to the movement under the sapphire. Since the watch lacks a typical dial; there are no indices or hour markers, all you get is a pair of rose gold dauphine hands. It may be slightly difficult to read the time on this one, but in the horological magnificence, it’s right out there amid the best.

Other details

The most captivating layout of the ArtyA Purity Tourbillon basically features a tourbillon at 9 o’clock with twin mainspring barrels located at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock. The watch interface is topped with an ArtyA “A” logo at 3 o’clock.

This ArtyA timepiece, which was recently nominated for the 2021 Grand Prix de l’Horlogerie de Genève is powered by a manually-wound skeleton tourbillon movement beating at 28,800vph and offering 70 hours of power reserve.

The watch is only water-resistant to 30 meters and comes paired with a gray alligator leather strap. The ArtyA Purity Tourbillon is now available through authorized ArtyA retailers for CHF 120,000 ($129,100).