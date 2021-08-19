ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG Okayama White Denim introduced

ASICS, popular for its GEL silhouettes, has teamed up with another Japanese label, Okayama Denim—a store that specializes in Japanese Selvege denim. It’s not the first collaboration between the two as they have been working on pairs for over five years now.

The ASICS x Okayama Denim’s latest project is the ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG White Denim. The GEL-LYTE III OG gets a new iteration in the form of the “White Demin”.

Okayama x ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG Collaboration

It’s another pair designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic silhouette. This time, ASICS has implemented soft ivory shade all over.

Most parts are covered in white denim: the mid-panel, toe box, heel, and tongue. The toe bumper and heel feature leather for structure. On the mid-panel, you will see ASICS branding.

ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG White Denim Design

GEL-LYTE tabs in brown leather with red text are found on the lateral rear-quarter. The heel tab in the same color and material shows the GEL branding. Meanwhile, the tongue features the ASICS logo—also in the same leather tab with red lettering.









Get a pair of ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG White Denim for ¥14,300 JPY which is about $130. Atmos Tokyo is selling the sneakers via raffle.