Burberry Arthur Sneakers in British Tan Honey now available

The British luxury fashion house Burberry has always been known for sophistication. One of its most popular silhouettes when it comes to footwear is the Arthur sneaker. It has received a number of iterations already and we believe more will be introduced.

Just back in May, the Burberry Arthur Sneaker Monogram Denim Sneakers were announced. We also remember the Burberry TB Monogram Arthur Sneakers as another statement piece. For this summer, Burberry goes simpler with the Honey version.

Burberry Arthur Sneakers in New Color Version

The Burberry Arthur Sneaker British Tan Honey only follows one color scheme. The British tan all over the shoes make for an elegant pair that can transcend different seasons.

The British tan style doesn’t come with accents like those iterations from before. It comes with a knit mesh upper though for an improved design.

Burberry Arthur Sneaker Honey Design

The pair boasts a tonal look that is so on trend right now. With the knit mesh base comes a different lacing system that includes oval laces and eyestays that rise. The shoes feature a thick toe cap and rubber mudguard. As with most Arthur sneakers we’ve seen before, this also looks like a pair of boots.





The Burberry Arthur Sneaker Honey comes with a $868 price tag. That pair is now up for sale from Burberry.