Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Glow now available

Glow-in-the-dark shoes are not really the gold standard yet. However, more top sports brands in the world today like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance are introducing their versions, making them part of the numerous popular and best-selling collections. Anything that glows is “cool” to eyes and this new one from adidas is no different.

The Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Glow” is the latest from the company. The pair is ready to light up 2021. Of course, it’s not all about aesthetics. The UltraBOOST line is also about top performance especially since it’s made especially for the runners in mind.

Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Glow-in-the-Dark Shoes

Not that the Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Glow” is for running in the dark. It just helps the details on the shoes glow. This will make it easier for any runner to be spotted.

The Adidas UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 Glow uses a PRIMEBLUE construction so we know it’s sustainable. The pair also makes use of recycled ocean plastics. The shoes are mainly white with some gray details on the PRIMEBLUE knit. The three stripes on the lateral are in bright neon, matching the sockliner.

Classic UltraBOOST Silhouette in White, Bright Neon

The heel clips and the midfoot cages show the UltraBOOST logo on the sides, joining the Continental rubber outsoles and the BOOST midsoles. The neon detailing brightens up especially when the lights go off or go down. The knit tongue features the standard and simple Adidas logo.







The Adidas UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 “Glow” is now available. Price tag reads $180. This may very well compete with the Randomevent x UNIK New Balance 2002R Glow-in-the-Dark Collection and the Nike ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra Shoe.