Reebok Question Mid Yellow Toe dropping just before year-end

We’re probably done checking our Christmas-themed sneakers. The red colorway may not be totally out of the picture yet because there is still the regular New Year. There’s also the Chinese New Year happening in a few weeks. For now, we’ll focus on what new pairs to consider over the weekend as we usher ourselves from 2020 to 2021.

Reebok is planning to ship a new pair that will probably remind you there is still hope for the coming year. The white and yellow color theme of the Reebok Question Mid Yellow Toe is something that will probably make you smile even if you’re not exactly a fan of Reebok. As this year comes to an end, the company has released the last style from the “Alternates” heritage basketball pack.

Reebok Loves Kobe Bryant

This Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” is also a special nod to Kobe Bryant who passed away earlier this year. This pair is similar to what he wore sometime in 2002-2003 NBA season. Back then he was wearing different shoes from different brands including a pair of Reebook Questions.

The yellow, white, and purple styling matches the Laker’s signature colors. Notice the yellow Three and a dash of ultra violet on purely white shoes. The midsole is white while the rubber sole is in yellow much like the toe cap, lace loops, and heel tab. On the heel tab is an embroidered purple Reebok Questions logo.

Reebok Question Mid Yellow Toe Available Soon







This pair follows the recently introduced the red Reebok Question Mid from the Street Sleigh Capsule. It’s a new iteration of the Reebok Allen Iverson Shoes now set in yellow that will be available in kids’ and men’s sizes beginning December 31.

Pricing starts at $100 to $140. For other Reebok pairs, you may check out the Reebok Street Sleigh Capsule, Reebok x Ghostbusters, and the Reebok and BBC ICECREAM sneaker collaboration.