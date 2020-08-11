Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept with diamond-studded flying tourbillon cage

Audemars Piguet’s 2020 iteration of the Royal Oak 15500 is available in a 41mm stainless steel case measuring 10.4mm thick. Now the Swiss watchmaker has announced the new Royal Oak Concept which bedazzles with its frosted white gold case and the multi-layered graded blue dial.

The new watch is dubbed the Royal Oak Concept Frosted Gold Flying Tourbillon and its dial features a diamond-set flying tourbillon cage which looks gorgeous on the watch dial’s sunburst pattern.

The case, dial and bling

Audemars Piguet has conceived the gorgeous frosted 18-carat white gold case of the Royal Oak Concept in union with Italian jewelry designer Carolina Bucci. The 38mm case of the watch measures only 11.9mm thick – though appearance may suggest it’s thicker. The Royal Oak Concept Frosted Gold Flying Tourbillon is available in two choices – white gold case or pink gold case. Both however have the same blue-colored dial and diamond studded flying tourbillon cage.

Your choice of case may differ on preference, but the look of the watch is accentuated by the layered blue dial that rests within the gold case. The main focal point of the watch still is the flying tourbillon, just over 6 o’clock. It is made of concentric ovals that are studded with 19 striking diamonds. The white gold Royal Oak hour, minute hands match the look and come with luminescent coating.

Availability and more

Water-resistant up to 20 meters, the Royal Oak Concept Frosted Gold Flying Tourbillon is powered by a hand-wound caliber 2964 that rests inside of a glare-proofed sapphire crystal case back and provides up to 72 hours of power reserve. The watch comes paired with blue alligator strap hand-stitched with large square scales and 18-carat white gold folding clasp.

The Royal Oak Concept it not a limited edition watch, however, like all such high-end timepieces, its production will be limited. It is available for pre-order with delivery estimated in fall this year. It be available through Audemars Piguet’s boutiques only.