Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar with Salmon dial available globally

Audemars Piguet has a real fascination for its Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. Late last year a limited edition of the model was released. The watch was then exclusive to Japan only. The ref. 26615TI.OO.1220TI.01 is now reportedly being sold globally.

About 100 of the first 150 pieces of the watch, designed for sale in Japan, have already been sold. This particular Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar is limited to only 300 examples in total out of which the remaining 150 models is now open for retail in the global markets.

A distinct look

The high-end 41mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar here features a unique Salmon “Grande Tapisserie” dial with matching subdials, which resides within the watch’s titanium case. Measuring only 9.5 mm thick, the watch is paired with the bracelet, also made it titanium.

On the dial you get subdials for perpetual calendar with week, day, date, month indication, astronomical moon, leap year, hours and minutes hands. This AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar is powered by the in-house self-winding Caliber 5134 which beats at 19,800vph and offers up to 40 hours of power reserve.

The limited offer

This limited edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, as informed, is a 300-piece edition, which is pretty rear for AP that prefers to keep such exclusive offerings limited to around 100 pieces. Arguably only 150 of these timepieces will be available outside of Japan, nonetheless the exclusivity is still noteworthy.

That said, this Audemars Piguet is not meant for the outdoorsy, especially if you tend to be around water too much, the watch is only water-resistant to 20 meters. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar with Salmon dial is now available for the collectors’ fantasy at $85,100.