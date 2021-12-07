Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire is completely translucent

Bell & Ross Cyber Skull watch highlighted by the skull and crossbones motif really took the watchmaking world by a surprise last year. Featuring a floating skeletonized black ceramic laughing skull and crossbones back then, the BR 01 Cyber Skull was more or less traditional with its square casing.

As a new approach to the Cyber Skull watch, Bell & Ross has rolled out a limited edition model of the BR01 Cyber Skull with all sapphire construction, which takes the overall creativity to a new high. The watch was initially rolled out with transparent caseback, but interestingly the entire construction is now see-through.

The look and feel

The exciting design of the Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire arrives in 43.5mm by 45mm square case. So, it doesn’t deviate any further from the original except for the transparency, which makes the movement visible not just through the dial and caseback, but also from the case sides and the bezel.

Interestingly the watch features stainless steel crown at 3 o’clock, though it blends with the overall design of the sapphire casing. While the major movable part on the dial are the baton hands, the watch stands out slightly from the overall transparent approach with the balance visible at 12 o’clock and the barrel at 6 o’clock.

Other features

limited edition Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire is definitely an eye-catchy artwork but it is not for everyone, more so for the sportier sorts since the watch is only rated for 30 meters of water resistance.

This new rendition of the BR 01 is powered by the in-house BR.CAL-209 hand-wound movement, which beats at 28,800bph and provides about 48 hours of power reserve. To match with the clear watch design, the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire is paired with a colorless rubber strap. The watch is strictly limited to only 10 examples costing $117,000 each.