Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park is set to accept visitors

Almost two years after its announcement, the eagerly-awaited Avengers Campus has finally opened up at Disney California Adventure Park. The new Marvel superhero-themed attraction was slated to open in July 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park opens for visitors on June 15.

Park workers will be dressed as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Wakandan warriors and other heroes and will perform stunts and tricks at scheduled times across the campus.

Avengers Campus

Disneyland’s new superhero-themed area includes the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout ride opened in 2017, as well as the new ride called Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Black Widow will shortly be joining the earth’s mightiest heroes in an action-packed show next month, where she will take on Taskmaster.

The six-acre campus will focus on visitor interactions with rides and shows. For example, the new Spider-Man ride will allow fans to sling webs with their own web-shooters, while Doctor Strange will seek help from the audience to open up a portal and create a shield around the campus during his magic show.

Fans can enjoy foods and drinks at a few eateries in the park, including Pym Test Kitchen, where self-styled scientific experiments have made some foods – such as meatballs and hamburger buns. There is a large retail shop, located on the northern edge of the park, which features high-end Marvel collectibles and merchandise for MCU fans.

Epic launch ceremony

The opening ceremony for the new theme park attraction was hosted on June 2, where Disney and Marvel brought in a team of Avengers to celebrate the occasion. The guest appearances included Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd, Iron Man director Jon Favreau, Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige and the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie.

It is built on an area that was previously held A Bug’s Land attractions and parts of Hollywood land. The new land features your favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A similar Avengers Campus is in works at Disneyland Paris.