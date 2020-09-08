Bamford Limited Edition G-Shock 5610 boasts exclusive design

Customization specialist, Bamford Watch Department has been long known for its official partnership with exclusive brands like TAG Heuer and Zenith. Now, the customizer has made a move towards the masses with the G-Shock partnership.

This means Casio fans will be able to experience the customizer’s exclusivity at a fraction of a price. Their first collaborated watch, the limited edition G-Shock 5610 is coming out on September 17 for a very modest sticker of £149 ($194) at the Bamford London and G-Shock online portals.

Subtle remake of the classic G-Shock

Bamford shared its expertise with G-Shock for this timepiece that draws inspiration from the original model launched back in 1983. Although this might not be Bamford’s most flashy custom treatments, the timepiece is visually appealing nonetheless. The customizer added the unique design iteration to the classic square G-Shock watch and the input reflects in the overall aesthetics of the timepiece.

The rectangular shape of the G-Shock 5600 series is retained in a simple matte black finish of the Bamford x G-Shock Limited Edition 5610, which has a 43mm resin case. The only difference is the white filling for the “G-Shock” along with the “Protection” etched on the bezel.

Bamford’s unique treatment

Bamford x G-Shock Limited Edition 5610 retains the same water-resistance of 200 meters present in the 5600 series G-Shock. The noticeable change is the dial which now comes with a custom touch for the outer ring in Bamford blue finish. One can also notice at 6 o’clock the Bamford’s signature in classic 80s retro Casio font. To add exclusivity to the digital dial, Bamford has infused a black look.

5610 has the in-house solar digital module with solar charging ability. The timepiece has Casio’s Multi-Band 6 radio-controlled system. There’s the world timer and chronograph in this G-Shock that comes paired with a strap that also bares the customizer’s influence with pale blue inner lining and the accordion-style flat vent.