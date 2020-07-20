G-Shock intros two new stylish, solar-powered watches

Many high-end watchmakers have solar-powered models in their lineup. But if you like stylish watches that tout durability with substance, it is fitting to turn to G-Shock.

Casio G-Shock recently unveiled two new watch models to its G-MS series, which are part stylish, part durable. The two models – MSGS500G-7A2 and MSGS500G-2A feature a refreshed design and are designed for the active and sophisticated women of today.

The latest timepieces

The shock-resistant watches for women – the MSGS500G-7A2 and MSGS500G-2A embody refined style and toughness that makes the watches a stylish and versatile companion for travel, play, and even leisure. These come in vibrant colorways – one is a gold case model with navy blue resin band, the other has a rose gold case that comes embedded to a white resin band.

Measuring 42.4 x 38.8 x 10.5 millimeters and weighing about 37g each, these watches are tinier and slimmer than the thicker predecessors. However, these maintain the traditional style and come with resin and stainless steel cases. The flat-dial inside the case features three-hand date display that gives the watches a simple clean look.

More specifications and price

The functions of both the watches are consolidated within their octagonal crown. The solar powered watches are water-resistant up to 100 meters and come with low battery alert which enhance their appeal as a timepiece to carry during travel or while playing.

Both the MSGS500G-7A2 and the MSGS500G-2A have a list price of $220 each. The watches are available for instant purchase from G-Shock website and the brand’s retail partners.