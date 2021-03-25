Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX ANC headphones for WFH professionals

Bang & Olufsen is synonym with precision audio with a very balanced sound signature that is evident in every single creation by the Danish audio manufacturer. Another addition to that elite list is the Beoplay HX wireless headphones that follow right in the footsteps of H9 headphones.

The headphones are more or so projected to be the perfect companion for work from home regime, and the rightful competitor to the much-hyped Apple AirPods Max. The Bang & Olufsen headphones undercut the AirPods Max by almost $100, and could very well be the one that you always wanted.

Premium sound isolation and looks to go with it

The Beoplay HX ANC headphones are crafted for luxury as they boast ear cushions made out of lambskin, and a headband made from cowhide. For a premium finish, the arm sliders are made of aluminum, giving it a very upmarket feel.

These pair of headphones come with the latest generation of ANC technology and give an impressive 35 hours of battery playtime on a single charge. Turn the ANC off and you can easily stretch it to 40 hours which is amazing. Sound isolation on the HX ANC headphones is the best you can get, therefore, Bang & Olufsen is highlighting it as a worthy WFH audio accessory for professionals.

Crisp sound and fast connectivity









They come with the Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity (with multipoint connectivity to two devices simultaneously) for fast pairing with the Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair or the Apple Made for iPhone. The headphones are driven by 40mm electro-dynamic drivers loaded with neodymium magnets.

Beoplay HX cover a frequency range of 20-22,000 Hz – so you can be rest assured of thumping audio in your ears. Plus they come with the 3.5 mm jack connectivity – another plus for audiophiles.

The only thing here to give some thought is that whether you go for these €499 (around $590) headphones or choose the much-acclaimed Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones that come at $240 less.