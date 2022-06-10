Baume & Mercier introduces Ocean II eco-friendly watch made of 100% upcycled plastic

Baume & Mercier is in the vanguard of employing plastic upcycling in luxury watchmaking. Its eco-responsible journey kicked off in 2018 when the brand officially partnered with Waste Free Oceans (WFO). Now, B&M’s idea of a circular economy is scaled up with the introduction of Baume Ocean II – a wristwatch drenched in sustainability.

A symbolic representation of the Baume & Mercier’s eco-sensitivity, the Ocean II is made from upcycled materials in collaboration with NGO WFO and the SEAQUAL Initiative.

The green timekeeper

The Baume Ocean II comprises a case made from 80 percent ocean waste – collected by the NGO WFO – mixed with 20 percent fiberglass to reinforce the material’s resistance.

The nice sheen of the 42mm blue case and bezel is elegantly matched with sun satin-finished oceanic blue dial. The distinctive style and pattern – reminiscent of the brand approach to watchmaking – is pretty evident on the dial that features a tiny hour dial at the center overpowered by a humongous seconds hand that circles around the width of the dial.

Movement and more

The 10.2 mm thick Baume Ocean II is powered by an automatic self-winding, Swiss-made, Sellita SW200 movement offering a dismal 30 hours of power reserve.

Water-resistant to 30 meters, the watch is paired with an interchangeable blue woven strap made from 100 percent recycled plastic. The eco-friendly watch is priced at $1,700 and is available now.