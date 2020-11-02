B&B Italia opens flagship Store in Miami for high-end customized service

B&B Italia has a long history of creating bespoke high-end furniture. The firm’s new flagship store in Miami is the first of its retail spaces to offer a deluxe way to customize its products, which will allow customers to enhance and modify individual pieces precisely to their preferences through both digital and physical touchpoints.

Placed in the middle of Miami Design District, the space of about 900-square-meter introduces a new approach to revolutionize the entire buyer experience based on phygital (a blend of physical and digital) customer touchpoints. The design project of the phygital customer experience has been developed in partnership with Design Group Italia.

The flagship store

Central character of the entire procedure is the Tailor’s Room, where clients meet with the design team to discuss the customized aspects of project through a combined physical and virtual experience and finalize the product. There is a big screen in the room, where customers can visualize their own ideas, and get to touch the wide selection of textiles and material samples first hand.

The B&B Italia store in Miami allows great flexibility and mobility for quick changes to the design. Equipped with modern technology, the store features a king-sized videowall that provides inspirational content; while an LCD mega-screen will serve as digital support for talks, product presentations and additional programming. There is a second screen on the “break-out table,” where clients can explore the targeted content, product configuration etc.

Distinct product availability









The layout of the store is characterized by multiple areas of different styles that vary from the minimalist to the decorative, always accentuating the contemporary living.

The one-level outlet has a wide assortment of pieces from the B&B Italia, Mexalto and Outdoor Collections. The showroom features an array of beautiful articles created by internationally renowned designers including Antonio Citterio, Piero Lissoni, Naoto Fukasawa, Mario Bellini, Patricia Urquiola, Gaetano Pesce and many others, with a selection of product offerings and style category.