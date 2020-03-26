Beats by Dre Powerbeats with 15-hour playback for outdoor enthusiasts

While you drool over truly wireless earbuds, don’t give it up just yet on the wireless options with a cord. Yes, the semi-corded earbuds have their advantages like protection from accidental falls, greater battery life and the option to hang them around the neck when not plugged-in to your ears.

The new Powerbeats by Dre (owned by Apple) strike that sweet balance between form and function for serious audiophiles. The earbuds featuring a classic ear hook design are a direct successor to the Powerbeats 3 and in earlier rumors were touted as the Powerbeats 4.

Powered by Apple chip

The earbuds are powered by Apple H1 chip which controls the 12 mm driver unit creating an audio experience with crystal clear vocals and strong bass performance. This advanced processing along with digital signal processor promises clear sound at all frequency levels.

The H1 chip also enables quick pairing with iOS devices and syncing with iCloud account for toggling between iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS devices. The processor also enables audio sharing in iOS between two Powerbeats earbuds simultaneously from a single source. The chip even controls the “Siri” wherein as you make a phone call it uses the dual beamforming microphones.

Tailor-made for sporting activity

Powerbeats have IPX4 rating which makes them waterproof against water splashes, therefore you can wear them to the gym or other outdoor activities. However, don’t try and take a dive in the pool with the earbuds.

The 15 hours battery life will give you uninterrupted audio for virtually a day’s activities. A five-minute dash of charge gives about 30 minutes of playback time. Now that is a big plus. All this for a retail price of $149 in three color options – red, white and black. You can buy them on the Apple website right away.