Beats Studio Buds impress with compact design and spatial audio

The expected wireless earbuds by Beats were in the leaks recently, and now they’ve been unveiled officially. Dubbed the Beats Studio Buds, the buds are visually more compact than the Powerbeat Pro, and also eliminate the over-ear hook for a more secure fit – courtesy the angled tip design.

These are the first-ever Apple Beats-branded true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and the popular Hey Siri voice control. By the look of things, they are targeted towards the more sporty audience.

Beats Studio Buds ANC earbuds

IPX4 water resistance rated Beats Studio Buds are dominated by an ergonomic rounded shape on the inside that leads to a more flat profile on the outside. This reminds me of the Pill speaker range by Beats.

The overall focus here is on convenience of use and accessibility that shows in the earbuds and case design. These lightweight buds have a comfortable fit and come with three soft silicone ear tips. They are well-tailored for workout activities and running, without any doubt.

Impressive features for audiophiles

For people who like a thumping bass signature, the earbuds with 8.2mm drivers are perfect. To ensure lot of pressure doesn’t built up while listening for long periods, there are tiny vents on them. ANC is also impressive one these buds, as they block external noise and in ambient mode constantly monitor the environmental audio to make the adjustments.

The buds also support Apple Music’s Spatial Audio and even Fast Pair for Android users, which is great. Talking about battery life, Beats promises five hours of listening time with ANC mode on, with another 10 hours via the case. If you do turn off the mode, getting eight hours on the earbuds is possible – so we are basically talking about 24 hours playback in total with the charging case.

Beats Studio Buds are available now in funky colors – red, black or white – at a price tag of $149.99. They can be pre-ordered in US and Canada right away with availability in stores starting June 24.