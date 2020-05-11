Bell & Ross introduces limited edition BR 03-92 HUD watch

French watchmaker Bell and Ross unveils its fighter jet cockpit ‘Head-Up display’ or HUD inspired limited edition BR 03-92 HUD model to join its BR 03-92 series. While keeping the element of design similar to the existing models, the watch is lit up with a fresh colorway in green Super-LumiNova.

Since 1992, Bell & Ross has provided aviation-inspired innovative and functional timepieces keeping the focus on waterproofing, Swiss mechanics, and clear visibility under all conditions.

The new lit timepiece up at a glance

The latest BR03-92 HUD comes with the signature 42 mm matt black ceramic square case hosting a black round dial covered by thick green tinted sapphire glass. The dial features hours on a center circle and minute on the outer chapter ring, all numerals, markers, indices and time hands are lit by green Super-LumiNova giving it a clear cockpit HUD character.

While a small date window between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock is still displayed on the hour circle, an additional ‘Ltd’ encircled label is also placed between 7 o’clock and 8 o’clock indicating its limited-edition availability.

The watch is powered by caliber BR-CAL.302 automatic movement which maintains a power reserve of 38 hours. It is water-resistant up to 100 meters and comes with an option of a BR marker black rubber strap or a black synthetic fabric Velcro-fitted strap.

Pilot’s eye view

On first sight the timepiece offers a clear highlighted visual display of all essentials in an imaginary square marked with four corner brackets, consequently mirroring a Pilot’s Head-Up Display in a fighter jet cockpit.

With its perpetual light-show, the BR 03-92 HUD is limited to only 999 pieces. This June, the watch is said to be retailing at $3,990. However, you may pre-order now.