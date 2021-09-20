New Balance 997H out in Burgundy-Navy, Spruce-Gold

New Balance is fast-becoming a favorite here. It’s more like a personal preference as the brand has been coming up with interesting designs.

In recent months, we have seen memorable pairs like the New Balance Fuel Cell RC Elite v2, Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked, and the New Balance 327 in three new colorways. We also remember the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio’s FuelCell Speedrift and the Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain hybrid sneakers.

New Balance 997H New Colorways

This time, the classic sneaker style NB AS Roma 997H gets a new iteration. Choose between two colorways: Spruce/Gold or Burgundy/Navy. The colors are perfect in time for autumn.

The New Balance AS Roma 997H is known as a lightweight pair. It has become a favorite because of the comfort it offers, thanks to the cushioned midsole. The new design now comes with a combination of mesh and suede on the offer.

New Balance 997H Design

Offering a retro look are the multi-blocked colors. The Spruce/Gold versions shows the greenish blue and golden colorways. The N logo is “gold” while the white midsole provides a nice contrast. The Burgundy/Navy boasts a yellow N logo against a burgundy area on the upper.









The New Balance 997H in Burgundy/Nav or Spruce/Gold is available for $89.99. You can purchase on New Balance online or retail stores.