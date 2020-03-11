Bell & Ross x Renault F1 team-up for racing-inspired limited edition watches

Anyone who follows Formula 1 knows the winning formula is teamwork. It takes a team of hundreds to power two men in their mean machines to the finish line.

Talking about teamwork, watchmakers Bell & Ross and Renault F1 team are racing into the 2020 season with a much stronger bonding, which will be kept on the R.S. 20 chronograph collection.

The bond is five years strong

The fifth collection of R.S. watches exemplifying Bell & Ross and Renault F1 relationship was recently unveiled in Paris by the talented French F1 driver, Esteban Ocon.

Released under Formula 1 of the future theme, the collection’s highlight – BR-X1 Tourbillon R.S. 20, features a 45mm titanium and ceramic case honed by a bi-directional PVD bezel ring on a skeleton dial. It boasts hand wound flying tourbillon movement with a 100-hour power reserve. The timepiece is immensely exclusive and only 20 of these are made.

The collection includes Bell & Ross’s popular BR VR-94 – featuring 43mm stain polished steel case and BR 03-94 underscored by black ceramic case. Non-tourbillion BR-X1 watches will be available in 250 pieces.

Price and availability

Constantly pushing mechanical engineering to its limits, Bell & Ross has given watch enthusiasts endless reasons to rejoice in the past. This time the collection is directed at those with love of racing, horology and all things French.

Open for pre-orders, with shipping expected at the end of March, the 2020 models can be snapped at anywhere between $4,400 and $194,000.