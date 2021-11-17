Best Christmas gifts for women in your life

This holiday season will be remarkable after the pandemic soured the festivities last year. This year you can enjoy the company of your loved ones and celebrate the lasting moments with special presents. While it is easy to choose gifts for men, finding the perfect Christmas gifts for women is an intimidating task as you have to choose from a wide variety of items and cater to a vast range of tastes.

Although it can be overwhelming, it is definitely possible to find just the right gift for any woman – sister, mother, best friend, girlfriend or wife – in your life. To help you pick the right gift, we have made a list of thoughtful gifts for her to unwrap this holiday season – no matter whom you are shopping for or what your budget is.

Apple Watch Series 7

This Apple Watch 7 would be a perfect gift for the female fitness fanatic in your life. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a large display along with a variety of advanced health features. The smartwatch truly lives up to the term as it can measure blood oxygen level, takes ECG and helps set a bedtime routine. With its new fast-charging capabilities and increased durability, this watch makes a perfect holiday present. Buy: $449

L’Objet Modern White Porcelain 3 Wick Candle

With a huge variety of crisp fall notes, fragrant candle evoke an inviting and fresh scent just like a winter morning. This L’Objet candle comes in a white porcelain jar with a brass lid. It has three wicks and is made from paraffin wax. The 35-ounce candle has a 300-hour burn time, with top notes of lemon zest, coriander seeds, hay oil, beeswax, patchouli, amber and Russian leather. Buy: $275

Oculus Quest 2 VR Goggles

As people are getting more and more into VR experience, gifting someone VR goggles makes absolute sense. The Oculus Quest 2 goggles permit the users to access virtual reality communities, play games and connect with real-life friends through Facebook. It has built-in speakers that deliver 3D cinematic sound. It includes a VR headset, two-touch controllers, charging cable, two AA batteries, power adapter and glasses spacer. Buy: $299

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum Set

For a woman of fancy taste, this perfume set from Tom Ford is the height of luxury. Containing stimulating and fruity scents inside it, the gorgeous red set is sure to make the recipient feel like a celebrity. Lost Cherry set has a candy-like gleam and a blend of warm and sweet pleasurable aromas. It contains soothing notes of exotic black cherry, liqueur, almond, Turkish rose and Jasmine Sambac. Buy: $368

Cashmere and Lambswool Throw Blanket

Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy throw blanket in winters? Made in Germany by a 100-year-old family-owned mill, this stylish throw epitomizes softness. It will add warmth and beauty to any room. The throw blanket is available in two earthy tones of gray and camel. The Cashmere and Lambswool combination lends it an ultimate softness and the neutral colors complement any interior. Buy: $231

Book Sets

If you know a woman who is an avid reader, there are many literary gifts you can give them. Ranging from classic novels from Jane Austen to epic fantasy novels from George R. R. Martin – there is a huge variety of famous book series for every book lover that can be gifted this holiday season. If she loves feminist works, novels by Austen, Maya Angelou, Bronte sisters and George Eliot are your best bet. If she likes fantasy fiction, famous series like Harry Potter, A Song of Ice and Fire and The Lord of the Rings are another way to go.