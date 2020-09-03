Best day trips from San Francisco for finest Californian experience

Rich in history and diverse in culture, San Francisco is also home to one of the world’s most iconic architectural structures – the Golden Gate Bridge. The city provides endless adventures for budding explorers.

The city is nestled in balmy weather of Northern California, with many opportunities to venture further out from San Francisco to encounter beautiful landscapes. Here are five best day trips from San Francisco offering the full Californian experience.

Vineyards of Napa Valley

About 50 miles north from San Francisco, Napa Valley is a must-visit place for all wine lovers. It is famous for its many vineyards, scenic hills, gourmet restaurants, and is home to more than 400 wineries. The Napa Valley Wine Train is a delightful way to travel through the landscape and explore a versatile variety of wineries.

A walk on Carmel Beach

Carmel Beach is considered one of the best beaches with rustic charm in the Monterey Peninsula. The beach has vibrant blue waters and white sand as well as scenic path, which is aptly titled. A day trip from San Francisco can also cover Mission San Carlos Borroméo del río Carmelo, Point Lobos, and Carmel Heritage Society Museum.

Scenic Sausalito

Located on the northern side of the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito is an easily reachable day trip from San Francisco. The Sausalito Ferry takes the travelers to base of this waterfront town, with leafy hillsides, scenic, bayfront pathways and impressive views of the yacht-dotted bay. The trip could start around Bridgeway Promenade and completed at Cavallo Point for Golden Gate views. Sausalito is a lovely little spot for shopping too.

Explore Muir Woods

A day trip to the Muir Woods can be a great opportunity to reconnect with nature. Situated across the Golden Gate Bridge, Muir Woods is home to the awe-inspiring Redwood trees and a wonderful retreat for nature lovers. With trails traversing all over the woodland area, one could explore Cathedral Grove, along the gorgeous Redwood Creek and Bohemian Grove.

Santa Cruz

Merely 75 miles south of San Francisco, the county of Santa Cruz is filled with eclectic bunch of university students, Silicon Valley tycoons, surfing enthusiasts, and left-leaning residents. The landscape is filled with Pacific Ocean waves crashing against rugged cliffs, redwood trees rising sky-high in nearby forests, and Santa Cruz mountains standing tall. A visit to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for a thrilling experience and Natural Bridges State Beach for some quiet time is highly recommended.