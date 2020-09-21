Best robot mops for spotless cleaning of your house

While cleaning is an essential chore, no one really enjoys moping a dirty floor, carrying buckets and handling filthy rags. Thanks to robot mops, mopping floors has become comfortable and convenient with minimal human effort.

There is a wide range of robot mops varying in terms of features and functions. Most models generally wipe dry, but the best robot mop should wipe both wet and dry. Moreover, some robot mops also function as vacuum cleaners. Here are the top robot mops for spotless cleaning of your house.

iRobot Braava Jet m6

The Braava Jet m6 robot mop cleans where and when you want. Imprint Smart Mapping Technology helps the appliance to learn the layout of your house. Using the iRobot HOME App, you can schedule, customize, and select the spaces to be cleaned. Dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to grab hold of dirt, dust, and pet hair; while the Precision Jet Spray loosens sticky messes and kitchen grease. It is ideal for multiple rooms and larger spaces.

Roborock S5

This robot mop is Alexa-enabled. The Mi Home App enables you to plan cleaning routines and routes through Android devices, even when you are not at home. With the map saving feature, you can add cleaning routes and zones to avoid around your house. . The Roborock S5 supports multiple cleaning mode systems. The 2000Pa suction power enables the mop to rotate the brushes quickly, capturing dirt out of floor and carpets. The E11 filter that is used in the robot mop is washable. Although the duration of the battery backup differs with the type of floor, the mop has a 5200mAh battery.

Ecovacs Deebot M80

This robot mop features Amazon Alexa compatibility and smart motion navigation technology, ensuring a convenient and ideal cleaning process. The ECOVACS app lets you connect the robot to your Wi-Fi, providing control over cleaning schedules when you are not home. Furnished with a five-stage customizable cleaning procedure, this mop sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops, and dries in one single pass through various floors. The robot has a detachable helix design brush roll that lifts and separates carpet fibers, ensuring a deep-reach clean. The dustbin is located at the top rather than the back to avoid accidental spillage when emptying the dirt.