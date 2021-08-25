Extremely rugged 5G smartphone boasts up to four days battery backup

5G smartphones are a common sight these days. Android 5G phones range from regular bricks to novel foldable phones. Apple on the other hand has 5G enabled iPhone 12 series and the upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to arrive with even faster connectivity.

While everything is so sleek, beautiful and even fancy with these smartphones, none of them is however built for the tough jobs. If your work routine takes you through the production lines, construction sites or elsewhere where you’re off-the-grid for days and the classy smartphone gives way; you’d need a Doogee V10 5G, a rugged phone designed with high-speed connectivity for the customers like you.

The Doogee V10 5G

Chinese mobile communications company Doogee is renowned for rugged smartphones, an image that will be the selling force behind the 5G enabled device from the company now. Presenting a sturdy and durable smartphone for the men that work in the toughest sites, the feature-packed V10 is more than just a rugged brick.

Dubbed the first 5G smartphone from Doogee, the V10 5G features 6.39-inch scratch-resistant LCD display touting 720 x 1,560 pixel resolution and 90:5 screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by 2.2-GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For the storage conscious, the Doogee V10 supports microSD card to increase the storage by another 256GB.

An incredible aspect of the Doogee V10 5G is its mammoth 8,500mAh battery, which according to the company is good for up to four days of normal usage. The battery is supported by 33W fast charging. It also enjoys 10W wireless charging.

For the optic, the Doogee 5G smartphone features a quad-camera array spearheaded by a 48MP primary camera that supports 2K video recording @ 30fps. The camera is accompanied by 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP Sony camera in hole-punch configuration on top left of the screen.

Durability the actual essence

According to reports, the Doogee V10 5G has gone through numerous durability tests; it can survive an accidental drop from almost 3m high on a concrete floor. Other than this, the phone is IP69K rated for resistance against water and dust, which means you can take it to almost 5 meter in the water for underwater photography, if that’s your kind of thing.

Incidentally, rugged phones have interesting features and durability, but they give up on the looks. Doogee has taken appearance into consideration while making the Doogee V10. This is only 16.1mm thick and weighs about 340g, which is pretty decent for a rugged phone of its nature.

Available now for $299.99, the Doogee V10 5G comes with an integrated infrared thermometer to keep with the current pandemic requirements of noting the temperatures before stepping in or out of the home or office. The thermometer is accurate to 0.2 °C, but not recommended for medical use by the company.