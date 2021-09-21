Vacheron Constantin unveils Overseas “Everest” watch collection made of titanium

Vacheron Constantin may have just pulled off one of the best titanium duos for 2021. The brand’s new Overseas “Everest” collection comprises two new models: a chronograph and a dual time watch. These don’t really break the mold, in fact, are a follow-up of the prototype ‘Overseas’ worn by mountaineer and photographer Cory Richards to the Mount Everest summit in 2019.

The new Overseas are not really the same; these are inspired but have their own subtle difference. For instance, both new watches are limited edition models made of titanium with Maltese Cross bezel. The Overseas Everest models are limited to 150 examples each.

The Overseas Everest watches

A fresh take on the existing stainless steel models, the new Overseas Everest chronograph and dual time both look intriguing in a titanium body. The case, crown, bezel and even the pushers of both the new watches from Vacheron Constantin are made from titanium.

The watches have a contrasting grayish-blue grained dial, which is highlighted with orange accents. In the case of the Overseas Everest Chronograph, the watch measures 42.5mm in diameter and is powered by Vacheron Constantin caliber 5200/2 Chronograph movement; the Overseas Everest Dual Time comes in 41mm case and is powered by an in-house caliber 5110 DT/2 automatic movement. The Chronograph movement offers 52 hours of power reserve, the Dual Time watch provides 60 hours of power reserve.

More details

The layout of the chronograph is pretty traditional with three subdials and a longish hand to set the stopwatch ticking. The dual time Everest watch on the other hand has an orange arrow hand for second time zone, an AM/PM indicator linked with home time at 9 o’clock and a date counter at 6 o’clock.

The Overseas Everest Chronograph and Dual Time are both as exciting on the back as they are on the front. The watches feature one half of the case back in solid 22k gold rotor etched with a picture of Mount Everest. The see-through half however gives a nice peek at the NAC coated movement.

The watches come paired to either a gray fabric strap with orange stitching or a gray rubber strap. The watches are available now: the Chronograph model will set you back $37,000 while the Dual Time variant is slightly inexpensive at $31,300.