Nike Adapt Auto Max arrives June 18 in “Anthracite” colorway

It’s fun to step in a shoe and let it auto adjust the laces to your desired fit and comfort. After the success of initial iterations of the Nike Adapt Auto Max in various colorways – the company is ramping up the silhouette with a fresh colorway launching this month.

Called the “Anthracite,” it brings the concept of power lacing and Air Max design to the fore. The pair has arrived in all its goodness on Nike’s SNKRS app, where it is listed for June 18 release. You can set a notification to remind you when the shoe is available.

The silhouette

The Adapt Auto Max “Anthracite” features power laces that allow the wearer to set and save the perfect fit and tailored lighting. This experience of adjusting and shoe and its lighting can be made more exciting using voice commands over Siri and Google Assistant.

The innovative approach is evident in the performance features as well. According to Nike, with this pair ‘for the first time, users will get two modes – one tuned from activity and others for relaxing.’

For comfort and style, the shoe has a breathable mesh upper in dark grey color, and a TPU plated heel that wraps the foot for additional stability. The Anthracite gets a Max Air cushioning for an ultra-soft ride.

Coming soon

Nike Adapt Auto Max’s Anthracite colorway is going to release on June 18 through the SNKRS app and a few other Nike retailers.

It is priced at $400. A steep tag to show, but if you want to try a pair of shoes that laces itself – even through your voice command – and feel light and comfortable on the foot, you don’t have many options.