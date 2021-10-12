Blizwheel E-Scooter folds to fit in your backpack

Are you searching for a convenient way to ride around the campus? Or tired of walking the last mile from a parking lot, metro or bus stop? The Blizwheel E-Scooter is an outright solution for both the problems and more.

The most interesting of all folding kick scooters we’ve seen, the Blizwheel makes getting stuck in traffic or fighting for parking a thing of the past. Designed with the objective of providing users a fun, portable, convenient, green ride; it allows users at the destination to fold up the scooter and take it along in carry-on baggage most conveniently.

The collapsible e-scooter

The e-scooter thrives on its folding mechanism, which collapses the full-sized EV to a 15.6-inch form factor so you can effortlessly put it in your bag or place it near your desk while you work. And when you are in commute, you can either haul it around as a handbag using its integrated carry handle or fold it only halfway to ride it alongside on its wheel.

The Blizwheel E-Scooter arrives in two models. The standard version of the electric scooter has a top speed of up to 12 mph and can go around for 8 miles (around 13 km) on a single charge. The Blizwheel E-Scooter Pro on the other hand can reach speeds of 15mph and go up to 15 miles (24 km) on a single charge.

Construction and more

The Blizwheel E-Scooter is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and has a special PU suspension to negotiate the odd bump. On the telescopic handlebars, you get a digital display to check out the battery, speed and other metrics at a glance.

The e-scooter in both variants is currently available for pre-order. You can grab the 3.9 kg standard model for $299, while the 5.4 kg Pro version should set you back $499.