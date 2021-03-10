Bombardier, Aston Martin collaborate for an unparalleled flying experience

Luxury automotive group, Aston Martin Lagonda strives for perfection when it comes to handcrafting exclusive interiors for cars such as the Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera and the new DBX SUV. Be it the stitching, fabrics or the finishes chosen based on the likes of the customer.

Bombardier, the aviation giant caters to an elite clientele and has a similar brand motive of providing world-class experience to its customers. A reason enough for it to give their valued business airplane clients the opportunity to get their plane’s design done by Aston Martin Lagonda.

Custom designed Bombardier jets

The luxury British automotive maker and the Montréal, Canada-based plane manufacturer have officially joined hands to custom design the Bombardier business jets. This means, the demanding clients can get their business aircrafts done in the most unique designs.

This will add to the “no-compromise approach to design, performance and reliability” by Bombardier, and leverage Aston Martin’s unparalleled aesthetic design approach according to Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier.

The collaboration makes complete sense as the two innovative brands are reminiscent of the approach to create masterpieces of engineering – wherein styling is at the forefront to make the creations stand out from the rest.

Aston Martin’s eye for design

The vast array of design principles honed by the intricate eye for proportions and technical innovation is what makes Aston Martin the perfect choice. The Bombardier customers crave custom designs of the highest quality, and now to start with the Challenger and long-range Global aircrafts will give Aston Martin the perfect opportunity to shine, as per Aston Martin Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.

Bombardier already has set the bar high with its award-winning business jet cabins, and this deal will strengthen its position in the aviation industry even more. On the other hand, it’s an ideal opportunity for Aston Martin to weave its magic on these amazing aircrafts, and display its designing superiority to the world.