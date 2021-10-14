Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker promises unmatched sound, durability

With the objective to deliver high performance and durability, Bose has introduced the all-new SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker to its eminent collection. Designed for the ultimate audio on the go, the portable speaker features an ultra-durable construction so it can be used in all sorts of environments.

No matter where your routine takes you, just hang the SoundLink Flex from your backpack using a carabiner and you’re good to go. The speaker can take accidental slips and falls and features IP67 so you don’t have to think twice to play your favorite tracks at a pool party or when camping by the lake.

The portable speaker

An ideal musical companion for audiophiles who wouldn’t settle for the second best, the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker with its rugged design is really portable measuring only 7.9 x 2.1 x 3.6-inches. This compactness and only a pound of weight ensure it can be carried on a hike and to a workshop with equal ease.

The speaker delivers immaculate performance thanks to the integrated proprietary audio tech from Bose. This waterproof speaker features a powder-coated steel grille, soft silicon back and has one unique feature to prove its claim. The SoundLink Flex can detect its orientation using Bose’s PositionIQ technology.

Optimized audio in every orientation

This means the speaker can detect its orientation at any given time and then automatically adjust its audio for optimal performance, so whether it’s hanging vertically from the backpack or lying horizontally on a surface – you’ll never feel the difference – the sound will be optimized.

Arriving with support for Bose Connect app for sound personalization on the move, the speaker features a built-in mic to let you take calls from the speaker directly. Additionally, SoundLink Flex, Bose says, has a 12-hour battery backup and can be charged via onboard USB-C. The nice, compact and impactful SoundLink Flex is available in black, smoke white and blue colors. It is retailing for $149.