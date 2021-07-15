Boss EURUS GS-1 electric guitar is Bluetooth programmable

For music creators, Boss is a name synonym with quality musical accessories like synthesizers, amplifiers, stompboxes and much more. Now the Roland-owned company can boast of an in-house electric guitar too that has its own built-in synth and other features that’ll make you drool over.

Christened the EURUS GS-1, the guitar has a built-in polyphonic Boss synth engine with a range of analog-flavored tunes, accessible with a tap of a switch. All the synth sounds respond to known guitar playing techniques, sans any latency or triggering issues.

Stylish form with features in plenty















The guitar has a stylish alder body frame in matte black finish – highlighted by the Eurus humbuckers on the bridge and the neck sections. This is also present on the Gotoh tremolo bridge, a 5-way blade switch, and volume/tone knobs. The sexy frame leads to the 25.5-inch-scale maple neck followed by the rosewood fingerboard.

EURUS GS-1’s high-grade synth engine is capable of producing sonic quality and the most natural touch response. It has six onboard memories loaded with readable sounds and a synth control knob for finer adjustments.

The musician can program the guitar with custom sounds too courtesy of the Bluetooth connectivity in conjunction with GS-1 Editor app available for both Android and iOS platforms. This expands the possibilities for synth variations and tone adjustment – handy for preparation to the big live performance.

Bluetooth pedal control

You can also hook the electric guitar up to an EV-1-WL wireless midi pedal (via Bluetooth) – it can change pitch bend, hold, or filter depth with the toe switch. This can be done for up to two external footswitches, enabling total hands-free control of the synth engine.

If Eurus GS-1 is already a part of your wish list, then it is going to be available right in time for the year-end festivities. It can be bought for a price tag of $2,199.99 from October 2021, and if you want the Wireless MIDI Expression Pedal, it’ll cost an extra $149.99.