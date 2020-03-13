Disney x Adidas debut UltraBoost pair that’ll look ‘Goofy’ on your feet

Adidas has been in a cordial relationship with Disney. A bond that drooled adoration in the Mickey Mouse-themed sneakers released earlier. Continuing the sweet bond, Adidas x Disney have given the classic UltraBoost a ‘Goofy’ makeover.

Scheduled to release at the heels of James Bond 007 Adidas UltraBoost, these Goofy-inspired sneakers are for everyone in love with the turtleneck-adorning anthropomorphic dog created by Disney.

Three stripes for multi-colored Goofy style

The duo has teamed up for a colorful and exclusive Goofy UltraBoost which features black Primeknit along the entire length of the shoe including the upper, midsole and outer rubber sole.

The exceptional addition to the modest UltraBoost is the Red, Yellow, Gray, Green, and Blue embroidery that forms Goofy throughout. The silhouette is finished in Disney branded multicolored tongue, UltraBoost on the heel, and dual branding insole.

Details are slim but YankeeKicks has released some on-foot pictures of the multicolored sneakers which you can check out for a closer look.

Pricing and availability

Sneakerheads will be excited to note that the Disney x Adidas UltraBoost Goofy will retail for a modest $180. However, there is no word on when it will be released in retails stores or online.

Stay tuned to DLMag while you wait for the pair to drop. We will keep updating here as and when we have more details to share.