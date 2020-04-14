Breguet’s Latest Addition to the Marine Collection is Classic

Breguet recently announced they would be updating the Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887, which was originally launched in 2017 at Baselworld. Back then the watch had two variants: one in platinum and one in rose gold. Breguet’s latest addition also comes in rose gold, but its new and magnificent slate grey-dial gives it a very distinct new character.

The brand that invented the tourbillion has made sure to incorporate this pivotal feature in the Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887 as well. This signature aspect along with the complex Equation of Time function and a perpetual calendar, is fit into an impressively thin package (for how much is packed in there) measuring only 11.75mm.

An Example of Exquisite Beauty

Apart from the new rose gold material, the 43.9mm case seems to be almost identical to the previous versions, with its unique integrated lugs and the signature fluted sides. Largely paying its due diligence to the nautical theme the Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887 is water resistant to 100 meters, However, the introduction of the new rose gold material, slightly deters from the seafarer’s look.

The real visual centerpiece is definitely the tourbillion aperture at the 5 o’clock position. This brings to notice not only the intricate workings of the rotating tourbillion but also highlights the irregularly shaped cam driving the complex Equation of Time complication.

The Beautiful Beating Heart

The crystal covered caseback beautifully showcases the Caliber 581DPE automatic movement in a signature Breguet fashion. The movement features a detailed engraving of the French sailing ship ‘Royal Louis’ across four separate movement bridges, highlighted by a compass rose pattern atop the barrel drum and a beautifully decorated platinum rotor.

It’s astounding beauty aside, the Caliber 581DPE automatic movement has an impressive 80-hour power reserve, running equation of time, perpetual calendar, retrograde date and a power reserve indicator. The case is beautifully paired with a high-quality brown alligator leather strap with a rose gold butterfly clasp. The Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887 will retail at $215,000.

Breguet also updated the Classique models: the Classique 7137 and Classique 7337. The Classique 7137 sports a basket weave pattern and the power reserve indicator is positioned at 9 o’clock. The watch also has checkerboard guilloche for the 6 o’clock small seconds subdial.

The Classique 7337 is designed with a circular fish scale pattern for the outer dial and checkerboard patterning for the 5 o’clock small seconds. The dials also host a new moonphase wheel and both the watches are available in a white gold-cased version with blue enamel gold dial, and a rose gold version with silvered gold dial. The new Classique 7337 is for $43,000, and the Classique 7137 is for $40,000.