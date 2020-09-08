Richard Mille introduces RM 72-01 Lifestyle In-House Chronograph in grand style

Richard Mille is known for interesting and horologically intriguing timepieces. Latest to join the ranks is the RM 72-01. The really impressive design of the new Richard Mille watch is not the only great thing about it – the RM 72-01 Lifestyle In-House Chronograph is the first watch equipped with a flyback chronograph from the Swiss watchmaker.

Interestingly, the flyback chronograph on the RM 72-01 is designed, developed, and assembled in-house by Richard Mille. The watch has been released with a short dance and musical film by the Brand ambassadors Benjamin Millepied and Thomas Roussel.

RM 72-01 Lifestyle In-House Chronograph

The RM 72-01 debuts some interesting horological innovations by Richard Mille. Yet, the watch retains the brand’s signature look with its curved tonneau case featuring baseplate and bridges made from grade 5 titanium which confers rigidity to the entire assembly.

The watch is available in 5N red gold, black ceramic, and white ceramic models that look familiar with the rubberized crown and pentagonal pushers at two and four o’clock.

The skeletonized dial of the RM 72-01 features subdials at 1 o’clock, 5 o’clock, and 9 o’clock each with colored hands. The blue hand at 9 o’clock is for small seconds, the orange at 1 o’clock for minutes, and the green at 5 o’clock for hours. The wonderful dial of the RM 72-01 is further accentuated by Arabic numerals at 11 o’clock, 3 o’clock, and 8 o’clock and the vertical date window at 7 o’clock.

The movement, pricing and more

The RM 72-01 Lifestyle In-House Chronograph is powered by an automatic caliber CRMC1 that includes a 28,800 bph beat rate and boasts power reserve of about 50 hours irrespective of whether the flyback chronograph is running or not.

The $188,000 watch has a sapphire display back that offers an uninterrupted view of the in-house movement. The RM 72-01 is water-resistant up to 30 meters and comes paired with a tapering rubber strap in a choice of black or white color.