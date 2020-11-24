Breitling adds two watches to its SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Outerknown lineup

Celebrating it shared vision to improve environmental conditions together, the Swiss watchmakers Breitling in collaboration with a sustainable clothing brand Outerknown has introduced two new watches to their SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Outerknown collection.

These watches draw inspiration from the original 1957 SuperOcean and are co-designed with Kelly Slater, a surfing legend and co-founder at Outerknown to showcase the 1960 surfing culture and lifestyle.

The first look

Both watches come with arrow shaped hands on a bronze dial housed in a 42mm case with a black bi-directional rotating ceramic ring. The design blends classic simplicity with technology. With the Breitling branding on the dial the watch also features an engraved Outerknown logo on the caseback.

The watches are powered by Breitling’s in-house caliber 10 movement, which offers a power reserve of 42 hours. The watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters and comes on a brown Outerknown ECONYL® yarn NATO strap. The strap material is created from recycled nylon waste collected from discarded fishing nets, mostly recovered from Oceans.

Third collaboration and variants

Since 2018, this is the third time the brands are collaborating to support a positive change. The new SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Outerknown comes in a two variants and both are priced differently, the first one is a standard stainless steel (ref. A103703A1Q1W1) which starts at $ 4,380.

The other is Breitling’s bi-color limited edition to 500 watches with 18k red gold bezel and markers (ref. U103701A1Q1W1). This one starts at $5,225.