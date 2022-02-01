Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck watch launched

Astronomical watches are pretty intriguing in themselves but they’re probably the most complex to produce. Ulysse Nardin has been at the forefront of this complication courtesy the Moonstruck, which is the watchmaker’s flagship timepiece depicting motion of the sun and moon in relation to the earth.

For 2022, Ulysse Nardin has launched the Blast Moonstruck, which takes the idea to a new level, with an exquisite design that renders the celestial mechanics on the dial more “comprehensible to everyone.”

Blast Moonstruck watch

A brainchild of iconic watchmaker Ludwig Oechslin, this elegantly complex timepiece reproduces the moon and sun’s rotation as we observe it from here on the earth. This 45mm diameter Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck features black ceramic and black DLC-treated titanium case and is designed with a geocentric display that’s easy to understand even for people with little knowledge of astronomy.

To that end, the Blast Moonstruck arrives with a globe (representing the earth) in the center, with the moon and sun apparently rotating around it, as we see it happening from the earth. The centrally placed globe is surrounded by an 18k rose gold ring featuring 31 days of the month engraved on it. There is a small pointer triangle filled with luminescent material to denote the day.

The movement and more details

The Blast Moonstruck is a dynamic moon phase watch also offering a quick glance at days of the lunar month. It even displays the tidal chart, and features a world timer in addition to noting the position of the sun and moon around the globe in relation to the position on earth.

The watch is powered by self-winding UN-106 automatic movement that offers the watch an interesting 50 hours power reserve. The Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck is priced at $73,900 and it comes on a choice of alligator leather or rubber strap.