Breitling Announces Modern-Day Rendition of ’57 Edition Superocean Heritage watches

Breitling is known to, on occasion, dig deep into their archive of classic timepieces and relaunch modern iterations of them. To their credit, the company has, throughout the years, produced such timeless designs, that the modern-day remakes are welcomed with open arms (and bare wrists) by us.

The latest addition to this ‘reinvention’ trend by Breitling is the Superocean Heritage ‘57. As the name suggests, the watch was first introduced by Breitling in 1957. The original was characterized by a segmented hour hand and a quartet of faceted “wedge” markers driven through circular indices; something we see replicated in the 2020 iteration.

Design and Variants

The Superocean Heritage ‘57 is announced in 4 variants, one of which will be a 250-piece limited-edition, exclusively retailed at Breitling boutiques. The limited-edition variant has dial markers that have been rendered in a “rainbow” gradient of multi-colored Super-LumiNova. This gives the watch a quirky, fun and colorful feel and look, and is perfect if you choose to make bold statements with your attire.

The case measures 42mm and is 9mm thick and is fitted with bi-directional sloped ceramic bezel inserts, which steers away from the original design, which used Bakelite. The construction is sturdy and rugged enough to be water resistant up to 100 meters.

Caliber and Pricing

At the core of all four variations of the Superocean Heritage ‘57 will be a Breitling’s B-10. It is a Chronometer-certified automatic movement that uses the classic ETA 2892 as its base caliber. The movement operates at 4Hz and features a power reserve of 42 hours.

All variants of the Superocean Heritage ‘57 will retail as follows. The starting price will be $4,380 where the watch is available in a leather strap. A milanese bracelet variant cost $4,835. The third variant comes in two-tone black and gold reference on leather strap and retails at $5,225. The Limited-Edition boutique-exclusive is available paired with either a strap or a bracelet and would retail at $4,520 and $5,025 respectively.