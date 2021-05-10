Breitling introduces Super Chronomat B01 44 to its Chronomat watch collection

Showcasing horological expertise in creating precision-made chronometer timepieces, Breitling adds Super Chronomat B01 44 to expand it Chronomat series. This supercharged watch features multiple complexities elevating the brands creative and technical elements without compromising integrity.

The Super Chronomat B01 44 is inspired by the original 1980s Chronomat that was created by Breitling for the daring aerobatic squadrons. Available in stainless steel to 18k red gold, the new watch comes in black, blue and brown colorway to choose from.

The watch at a glance

For the first time on a Chronomat the brand has introduced several ceramic inserts on the bezel, chronograph pusher and the crown. With its case size of 44mm wide and 14.4mm thick, covered in anti-reflective sapphire crystal, the watch offers a great wearing experience on the wrist.

The Super Chronomat B01 44 is powered by a COSC certified, Breitling’s caliber 01 self-winding movement, maintaining an approximate power reserve of 70 hours. The watch also features a date window at 6 o’clock and remains water-resistant up to 200 meters deep.

More to the elegance and functionality

The Super Chronomat B01 44 comes attached to a couple of options in a sophisticated stainless steel Rouleaux bracelet made of 100 different components put together. And for a sporty feel, the brand also offers a rubber strap with unique new textured design to maintain the elegances and comfort.

The watch brings back the unique UTC Module (Coordinated Universal Time OR Zulu Time) embedded on the end-link of one of the Rouleaux bracelets right below 6 o’clock. This second watch has an independent crown, bezel and a Caliber 61 miniaturized quartz movement.

The feature dates back to Breitling’s creations from the 1980s and helps in tracking the second time zone. This one is priced at $8,500 and can be purchased through the brand’s website.