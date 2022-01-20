Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch: First automatic watch made from recycled ocean plastic

In the bid to address environmental degradation because of ocean plastic, a range of companies – in their own individual spheres – are recycling ocean plastic at some stage to create interesting products. Tom Ford is a refined example. The brand has been continuously expanding its range of ocean plastic watches first launched in 2020.

After multiple colors and styles delivered since launch, Tom Ford has now released the new 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch, which is dubbed the first automatic watch made exclusively from recycled ocean plastic.

First automatic ocean plastic watch

The Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch is the first eco-conscious watch in the range with an automatic movement. Made from 35 bottles of recycled plastic waste scrapped out of our oceans, the 002 is available in black and white colors.

The 43mm round watch features a rotating case, made from 100 percent recycled ocean plastic and has a brushed stainless steel screw down crown (with ocean plastic inlay) and caseback. The matte white dial (of the white colored 002) has gloss black numerals and diamond cut, painted hands filled with SuperLumiNova. The black variant of the 002 features a similar colored dial.

More details

The 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch is calling all enthusiasts to take the green route. It is therefore 100 meters water-resistant and comes paired to a Tom Ford Jacquard white/black (depending on the same color case) strap made from 100 percent ocean plastic.

To justify it $1,495 price tag, and to ensure it remains environmentally conscious end to end, the 002 Sport Watch comes in 100 percent ocean plastic packaging and recycled paper box.