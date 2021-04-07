Breitling Premier B25 Datora 42 is classic reborn for modern enthusiasts

Breitling has a rich horological history. Now, keeping true to its essence, the manufacturer has plucked a classic from its archives and given it a modern detail and a new movement to power its chronograph in style.

Based on the 1940’s Premier watches, the new Breitling Premier B25 Datora 42 has been delivered in stainless steel and red gold options with dials that standout and should attract collectors. The watch superbly evokes the ‘40’s aesthetic with Arabic numerals and interesting subdials.

Premier B25 Datora 42

The Breitling Premier B25 Datora 42 has a watch dial that screams classic from the word go. It features a day and month counter at 12 o’clock, and has subdial at 6 o’clock representing the date and moon phase indicator. Spaced ideally between Arabic numbers are the other two subdials at 9 and 3 o’clock comprising the running seconds register and elapsed minute indicator respectively.

The Premier B25 Datora 42 as the name indicates has a large 42mm case, which is available in choice of either stainless steel or red gold finishes. Since there is a stark difference between the prices of both the models – you’ll have to choose from what your pocket allows. The stainless steel model will retail for $12,950, while the rose gold variant will set you back $25,650.

The vintage revived

The watch measures slightly thick at 15.3mm but given the complications it supports, you may just pass that for what really meets the eye every time you look at this thorough classic.

The Premier B25 Datora 42 has a tachymeter scale on the outer ring of the dial and it is powered by an in-house, self-winding B25 caliber, which provides almost 48 hours of power reserve and beats at 28,800 vph. This 100 meter water-resistant watch comes paired to an alligator leather strap.