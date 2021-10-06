Nike Dunk High returns in clean white and navy for a classic feel

Nike Dunk Highs have gone through numerous color adaptations and now the pair is making a classic return in Championship Navy, a colorway that is very subtle and true to the legendry silhouette’s retro appeal.

The hugely popular two-tone look in basic pastel hues gives this pair a look that most would appreciate when it debuts in a couple of days. The clean combo of white and navy is inspired by the ‘title winning performance of an 80’s team.’

Championship Navy colorway

The Dunk Highs were initially created as a winning formula for the hardwood, but over the years the silhouette has taken to the streets and it’s been a staple for many fans now. No wonder, Nike By You offers an option to customize your own pair – selecting the choice of material and colors – in case you don’t like what’s on offer.

However, if the Championship Navy is a colorway that fits the bill; you should be able to get a pair starting October 8 for $110. The subtle yet intriguing layout is a clean combination that should take you through a range of lifestyle use cases, which should also play in favor of its sales.

The structure









Nike Dunk High Championship Navy is constructed from smooth leather upper. It has a white color base, which is highlighted with Navy overlays. You can find the color overlays on the laces, inner lining, the Swooshes and also the tongue lining.

To create an interesting contrast, the pair features white rubber midsole and the outsole is again rubber and finished in Navy color. If a subtle pair of Nike Dunk High was on your list, this is your chance to jump into the league.