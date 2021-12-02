Vans Slip Hiker LX Marshmallow ready for winter

Vans is one of those few brands that can be found in any sneakerheads collection. The sneaker business isn’t all about Nike or Adidas. There are those that rely on Vans for pairs they really use on the street.

For the winter season, Vans wants to make an impact with this special pair. The Vans Slip Hiker LX is a new silhouette designed for the colder season. No, it may not really the best pair to wear while hiking on snow trails but it will definitely keep you warm.

Vans Slip Hiker LX Looks Puffy and Warm

The pair comes with a “Marshmallow” design of the nylon bootie upper in white, laden with Vans logo all over. The cuff is in black nylon that can be adjusted for comfort and a more secure fit. There is a toggle for this so you can keep elements from coming inside the shoes.

The rugged black outsole is topped by a speckled midsole. The combination offers a more rugged look. The traction lets you walk with ease on wet or loose surfaces.

Vans Slip Hiker LX Marshmallow Design

On the heel part, you will see a blue heel clip between the midsole and the outsole. For the wearer’s comfort, there is the UltraCush cushioning system created by Vans.





The Vans Slip Hiker LX Marshmallow comes with a £104 price tag which is around $139 in the US. The pair is now up for purchase in select stores.