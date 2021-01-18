Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport hypercar deliveries begin

Bugatti has announced the very first customer Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, has been delivered to a customer in the United States. Each Chiron Pur Sport is unique and individualized down to the smallest detail by the new owner. This particular car is Quartz White on the top with Pur Sport Split in Gray Carbon.

The lower part of the vehicle is in gray exposed carbon with accents in a color called Gun Powder. The car was also fitted with the optional Sky View roof giving the driver a view out of the top of the vehicle. The white and gray on the car’s exterior is offset with some red trim, and the interior is Italian Red leather.

Bugatti says the Chiron Pur Sport is designed specifically for agility, handling, and performance but has a high level of comfort and can be used daily. Power comes from an 8.0-liter W16 engine that makes 1500 PS and 1600 Newton meters of torque. It’s able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds.

It can sprint from 60 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds. Bugatti uses tires specifically optimized for grip and a fixed rear wing to improve downforce and lateral dynamics. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is produced in Atelier in Molsheim, Alsace. Production began last fall, and only 60 vehicles will be made.



























Each of the hypercars costs approximately €3 million. It’s very cool that the very first of these extremely limited-edition cars was delivered in the United States. The car was delivered to its owner by Bugatti Greenwich, and who the owner is remains a mystery.