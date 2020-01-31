2020 Dodge Durango SRT receives new Black and Redline stripes package

Maybe you’ve already heard about the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT. It’s essentially America’s fastest, most capable, and most powerful SUV. And now, the Durango SRT is getting a pair of new appearance options for the new year. The Black and Redline stripes package is exclusively available for the Durango SRT. Both options are welcome additions to enhance the Durango SRT’s muscular credentials.

“Last year, 25 percent of Durango SXT buyers chose the Blacktop Package. That jumped to more than 60 percent on the Durango R/T,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and FCA North America. “Now, this new SRT-exclusive Black package gives SRT buyers an even more exclusive look and they can order it when they order their vehicle at the dealership.”

2020 Dodge Durango SRT Black: Here’s what’s new

The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT Black package starts at $1,495 and comes with darkened exterior accouterments. This includes darkened SRT and DURANGO badges, 20-inch by 10-inch Matte Vapor or Brass Monkey wheels, gloss black mirror caps, and black exhaust tips.

The Durango SRT Black edition is available in ten colors: Vice White, White Knuckle, Reactor Blue, Redline, Octane Red, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, DB Black, and Destroyer Gray.

The Redline stripes package adds, well, redline stripes

For the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT Redline stripes package, the vehicle receives a new redline stripe consisting of full-length Satin Black center striping with Redline Red accent tracers on the edges. Previous stripe colors include Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal, Low Gloss Black, and Sterling Silver.

Apparently, Redline stripe is available exclusively to Durango SRT models only. This appearance package starts at $1,295.

Standard HEMI V8

It’s not as if the Durango SRT is in dire need of new clothing and accessories. For all intents and purposes, the Durango SRT is all about power, and it has tons of it. The Durango SRT is powered by a massive 6.4-liter (392 cubic inches) HEMI V8 motor with 475-horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

All that power is routed to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed automatic. This allows Durango SRT to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7-seconds and onwards to a top speed of 180 mph, making it the fastest and most powerful SUV in America today.

The Durango SRT also has adaptive high-performance suspension, gargantuan Brembo brakes, and an electronic limited-slip differential as standard – all of which helps the Durango SRT to complete the quarter-mile run in an NHRA-certified 12.9 seconds.

New technology





Also new for the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is a plethora of tech including an 8.4-inch uConnect touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity, a pair of 9-inch dual-screen Blu-ray and DVD player for rear-seat passengers, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The Durango SRT is practical to a fault

You see, the Dodge Durango SRT is still a seven-seat SUV. This means adequate room for the entire family along with up to 85 cubic feet of cargo capacity. And since Durango SRT is equipped with all-wheel-drive and a massive HEMI V8 engine, it also has a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.

The 2020 Dodge Durango starts at $30,495 while Durango SRT is at $62,995. Both the Black and Redline stripes packages are available to order by March 2020. Also, the Durango SRT Black and Redline stripe will be in full view at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show on Feb 8 to 17.