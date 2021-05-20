Bulgari Aluminium Steve Aoki luxury watch glows to match DJ’s style

For the clubbing clan, here is a Bulgari designed in tune with the most famous DJ, that’s dressed aptly to match your ensemble each night. The Bulgari Aluminium Steve Aoki special edition watch comes to life with its dial that the neon lights in the club.

Designed in collaboration with American DJ, music producer Steve Aoki, this watch is based on Bulgari Aluminium, which first made its debut in the 1990s. The special edition timepiece is equally sporty, sleek and cool as its original counterpart. Here’s how it is dressed:

The design

Bulgari Aluminium Steve Aoki luxury watch comes in a lightweight 40mm aluminum casing featuring a rubber bezel with BVLGARI engraved into it. The dial within sports a subtle white-gray color which begins to glow green in low-light.

The specialty of this dial with Aoki’s signature logo is full Super-LumiNova layout. This is a basic three-hand watch with date counter at 3 o’clock. The roman numerals at 12 and 6 and the baton indexes in black color stand out in both the dial hues.

Additional details

Bulgari and Steve Aoki watch is powered by an ETA-based Bulgari B77 self-winding, automatic movement that touts an impressive 42 hour power reserve. It feature a case-like titanium caseback coated in black DLC and inscribed with Aoki’s logo.

Though this one is more fittingly designed for the club than for the beach, it still is water-resistant to 100 meters and comes paired with a rubber strap with aluminum accents. For its beauty, uniqueness and luxe, the Bulgari Aluminium Steve Aoki special edition will set you back $3,050.