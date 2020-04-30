Bulgari Bulgari introduces BB Cities special edition 2020 watch collection

With extraordinary solidarity between Italian designers and the expertise of Swiss watchmakers, Bulgari makes its 2020 appearance by showcasing a fresh line up of nine special edition watches for urban adventurers.

Each of these is inspired by a city. To craft an association, the city’s name is embossed on the lower section of its bezel. Each city edition timepiece comes with a set of twelve unique art prints dedicated to the destination name featured on the watch.

The cities mentioned are Rome, Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, London, Ibiza, Milano, Mexico City, and New York City. Sharing its emotional bond with these places, Bulgari invited nine dynamic artists, one from each city, to create an exclusive set of twelve art pieces, where the artist share their personal version of the projected city and its bond with the watchmaker.

The urban sports watch









With its cosmopolitan approach and selection of the mentioned destinations, the brand reveals its targeted markets. The BB Cities 2020 collection features a simple time and date concept on a matte finish dial in a 41 mm steel case coated with black DLC (Diamond like carbon). With a date window placed at 3 o’clock, it has rose gold markers, time hands, and crown developing a contrasting design detail.

The watch is powered by a self-winding BVL 191 caliber movement. To meet the mood, it comes with an option of a brown calf leather strap and a sporty black rubber straps. With Bvlgari and the city name embossed on the bezel, the watch comes with a neat black grained leather travel pouch.

Journey of the timepiece

The original Bulgari Roma watch, first featured in 1975 in a simple digital dial was limited to a 100 pieces. Inspired by the maker’s homeland – Roam, this was the beginning of well appreciated Bvlgari printed bezel which later formed an inspiration for the iconic 1977 analog display Bvlgari Bvlgari collection.

Ever since the signature design has inspired Bulgari’s creation until present day’s BB Cities special edition, which now carries the Bulgari heritage to venture dedicated destination. We don’t have a word on price, availability or the number of watches in the limited edition, but we are expecting more information to come out soon, stay tuned.