The Sidekick End Table by Russet fills empty spaces with rustic charm

Furniture shopping mostly depends on two elements – affordability and functionality, and they rarely walk together. Aiming to meet both these requirements, New York City-based brand Russet has created The Sidekick end table. The affordable piece of furniture was designed to fill empty spaces in any and every aesthetic setting.

Launched last month by the designer duo Stephanie Rales and Sophie Lavet, Russet aims to construct furniture articles with higher-quality materials and clever construction methods, combined with reasonable pricing.

The Sidekick

Russet’s debut end table, The Sidekick is built with FSC-certified wood and ships in five separate pieces. The table is easy to assemble without metal hardware or any tools. Measuring 18 by 18 inches, this small table can fit in any interior, adding a rustic charm to the decor.

Available in three veneers, called 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0; or light, medium and black shades respectively, the stress-tested construction ensures the durability of this rustic table. It is priced at $75 and comes with Russet’s branded furniture mallet, that too in matching veneer.

The contemporary design is a little more foundational than its peers and can work with all your furniture pieces. The designers wanted to create such a piece that embodied aspects of affordability, durability, ease of assembly, and an appealing design.

Emphasizing on quality over quantity

The brand emphasizes on functionality and the usefulness of the object, ensuring the piece works with everything without stressing over its display. Russet intents to maintain the affordability of their furniture articles through seasonal launches and various much-required designs.

The newly-launched brand will soon be releasing its first collection that will apparently feature 10 to 12 pieces. Much like The Sidekick end table, these articles are supposed to be simple yet elegant.