COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One dropping soon

Just the other day, we shared with you a COMME des GARCONS collaboration with another French brand. It was an unexpected team-up but not exactly the first time.

After the COMME des GARCONS x Salomon collab that resulted to new iterations of the XA-Alpine and Salomon Cross runners, here is a COMME des GARÇONS and Nike collection that we’re certain many will grab fast.

COMME des GARCONS, Nike Collaboration

The COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One is available in two basic colorways. Choose between the white or black version. Either of the two can be an excellent choice.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a signature silhouette. Nike has many classic designs to offer but with the touch of COMME des GARÇONS, the result are two pairs in opposite colors. The main look has been redesigned. It now features a ripple pattern running across the midfoot and forefoot.







CDG x Nike Air Foamposite One Design

The details are also contrasting in most areas for either color version. Check out the Swoosh going towards the forefoot. On the heel tab part, you will see the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS branding.







The COMME des GARCONS x Nike Air Foamposite One sneakers will be available beginning November 5. The pair will drop with a $520 price tag.