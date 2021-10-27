Uncategorized

COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One dropping soon

October 27, 2021

Just the other day, we shared with you a COMME des GARCONS collaboration with another French brand. It was an unexpected team-up but not exactly the first time. 

After the COMME des GARCONS x Salomon collab that resulted to new iterations of the XA-Alpine and Salomon Cross runners, here is a COMME des GARÇONS and Nike collection that we’re certain many will grab fast. 

COMME des GARCONS, Nike Collaboration

COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One Black Version

The COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One is available in two basic colorways. Choose between the white or black version. Either of the two can be an excellent choice. 

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a signature silhouette. Nike has many classic designs to offer but with the touch of COMME des GARÇONS, the result are two pairs in opposite colors. The main look has been redesigned. It now features a ripple pattern running across the midfoot and forefoot. 

  • COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One Collaboration
  • COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One Sneakers
  • COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One Black Price

CDG x Nike Air Foamposite One Design

COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One White

The details are also contrasting in most areas for either color version. Check out the Swoosh going towards the forefoot. On the heel tab part, you will see the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS branding. 

  • COMME des GsARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One White Where to Buy
  • COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One White Collection
  • COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One Sneaker

The COMME des GARCONS  x Nike Air Foamposite One sneakers will be available beginning November 5. The pair will drop with a $520 price tag. 

You May Also Like

ASICS GEL-Preleus Aizuri Blue Cover

ASICS GEL-Preleus ready in two new colorways

Casio British Army G-SHOCK Mudmaster special edition introduced

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.