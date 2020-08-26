Bulgari refreshes Aluminum and rubber watches with 2020 Aluminium collection

Bulgari’s horological pursuit for aluminum watchmaking started with the introduction of the company’s first Aluminum and rubber watch in the late 1990s. The impactful summer watch is now brought back to life and has been introduced at the ongoing Geneva Watch Days.

The Italian luxury watchmaker is re-introducing the aluminum and rubber timepiece with a pair of Bulgari Aluminium time-and-date and an Aluminium Chronograph, which boasts the same aluminum case, rubber strap, and quartz movement. The only thing is that the thin, lightweight sports watches are now subtly revamped and refreshed for modern takers.

Aesthetically, the new black and white watches in the 2020 Aluminium Watch collection are pretty much in sync with their predecessors, but the technical uplift gives them freshness yet keeping them really affordable by Bulgari standards.

Bulgari Aluminium time-and-date

The two Aluminium time-and-date timepieces comes in a 40mm case with choice of black or white dial inside a matte back rubber bezel. The off white dial of the watch has black hour, minute hands (white assents) and indices; the black dial on the other hand features while index and black hour and minute hands with white accents as well. The white seconds hand with red accents adds a tinge of color to both the watches.

The bezel is engraved with Bvlgari and the oversized numerals at 12 and 6 o’clock give the watches a very distinct appeal. Both the variants of Bulgari Aluminium time-and-date are powered by in-house caliber B77 that provides the watches up to 42 hours of power reserve. Priced at $2,950, the watches complete the look with black rubber straps and solid titanium case back.

Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph

The Aluminium Chronograph comes in a slightly small, 40mm aluminum case with rubber bezel engraved with company logo. This model comes in only one black-on-white panda dial configuration. The hands and indexes on the white dial are similar to that on the time-and-date Aluminium. Interestingly though, the oversized numeral 12 is not accompanied by the 6, which is replaced with one of three sub dials covering the major part of the dial.

The back pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock control the chronograph functionality of the watch with is powered by in-house caliber B130 providing the same 42-hour power reserve. The Aluminium Chronograph will retail for $4,250 paired with a rubber bracelet with aluminum links.