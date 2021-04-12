CB2 reintroduces covetable modern designs of Paul McCobb after 50 years

CB2 has become the first American home furnishings company to reintroduce the timeless designs of Paul McCobb after 50 years. The Paul McCobb collection at CB2 has brought classic pieces, featuring modern yet attainable designs to life at affordable prices.

The assortment features 36 products that have been closely curated and developed in partnership with FORM Portfolios, whose mission is to preserve, protect and celebrate good designs through the authentic translation of iconic designer works. The future collections will feature more pieces and categories from the brilliant designer.

CB2 x Paul McCobb collection

The CB2 x Paul McCobb collection includes 36 brilliant pieces from the midcentury American designer. Extending across three categories – the Pavillion Collection (outdoor), the Exposior Collection (lighting) and the Connoisseur Collection (bedroom), the company has reinvented vintage McCobb pieces at affordable prices, ranging from $129 to $2,999.

There is a large variety of table lamps that exhibit a beautiful blend of metal and wood, outdoor chairs with lattice designs on the back, and modest black nightstands with notes of gold. These coveted pieces from the famous designer are a perfect fit for modernizing the house.

Reintroduction of midcentury pieces

According to CB2 President, Ryan Turf, “McCobb was a pioneer for modern furniture and his pieces are just as influential today as when they graced the first set of The Today Show or the offices of Columbia Records in the ’60s. This collection is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to curate and deliver authentic, timeless design and we’re proud to bring back this piece of modern heritage.”

McCobb is considered one of the pioneers of American modern design, who created incredible furniture, lighting and outdoor pieces in the 1950s and ‘60s. After McCobb, CB2 aims to partner with several iconic designers over the next two years to bring iconic modern pieces to life.