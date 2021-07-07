Maison Margiela Nylon Runner ready in new color combo

Here is another Maison Margiela pair of sneakers for the loyal fans. The French luxury fashion house is becoming a regular as the company never fails to come up with something interesting. Some sneakerheads who may be into subtle designs may prefer those from this luxury brand as it is known for its avante-garde and deconstructive design.

The Maison Margiela Nylon Runner isn’t exactly new. It was released earlier this year in White/Gum. At €450, the pair has become popular even in its simplicity. A new version is now ready in Black/White/Gum.

Maison Margiela Nylon Runner Black/White/Gum

Maison Margiela products can’t really be described as simple but we can see it tries to be subtle while being noticeable. It’s probably more popular now for it’s Tabi-designed shoes like the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto, Maison Margiela Tabi Loafers, Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford, Maison Margiela Tabi Scuba Sneakers, and the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High.

The Black/White/Gum iteration is the same low top sneaker that comes with a multi-paneled textile and suede upper. It boasts a padded collar, lace closure, and some leather lining. The Margiela Maison branding is available on the tongue.

Maison Margiela Nylon Runner Design

The Made-in-Italy Maison Margiela Nylon Runner features a white, black, and gum rubber outsole. The shoes are mainly black with 100% textile, 100% rubber, and 100% suede that are found on the panels.





As in the brand’s familiar deconstructed fashion, the sneakers feature some deconstructed design around the toe panel going up to the edges. There are nylon layers on the eyestays where the black cotton laces are positioned. Price tag reads $627.