BVLGARI delights us with new Octo Finissimo lineup at LVMH Watch Week Dubai 2020

With their technological breakthroughs and design innovations, Bulgari adds four new watches to their flagship collection; the Bulgari Octo Finissimo. Having already amassed several records in the category of thinness, this line of products already has a rich pedigree. Their latest addition to this product line, although similar to its predecessors in terms of technology, still boasts a bunch leaps forward in terms of the design.

The new Octo Finissimo lineup made its debut in the Dubai 2020 LVMH Watch Week, and proudly displayed the wide range of stylistic variety that is now going to be introduced post-release of this new product line.

Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater

Easily the most impressive and eye-catching product of this new lineup is the Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater in sandblasted rose gold finish. Although the mechanism and technical workings bare a close resemblance to the original Minute Repeater from back in 2016, the new design, is what I’d like to call, a class above luxury.

With a semi-skeletonized dial, we get a glimpse of the inner BVL362 movement. However, the most prominent aspect of the design is the matte 18 karat rose gold finish. Retails at $170,000

Octo Finissimo Automatic

If thin sleek looking watches are what you’re after, the Octo Finissimo Automatic perfectly fits the bill. Measuring in at just 5.25mm thick and with a dial diameter of 40mm, this design is the cornerstone of the Bulgari name, making its mark on the ultra-thin watch market.

With the Automatic, Bulgari has launched 3 variants, two of which feature a lacquer black dial, which strays away from the classic Octo Finissimo monochrome look.

The two traditional tone-down variants mentioned above, steer more towards a classic watch design; far from the likes of the signature Octo Finissimo look. Available in satin polished steel and satin polished 18 karat rose gold, the design further softens the look with a black alligator leather strap.

Retailing at $12,000 for the stainless steel model, and $15,600 for the rose gold model, these watches are meant to cater to more of the ‘everyday-user’ market.

The third of the Automatic series comes in a stealthy black sandblasted ceramic finish.

Featuring its monochrome all black Matte and polish contrast look, this watch as well as its sister variants, all feature the BVL138 Finissimo automatic movement with a 50 hour power reserve.

The sandblasted ceramic variant of the Octo Finissimo Automatic will retail at $15,600.